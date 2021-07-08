Beauty Brand Glossier Gets $80M in Funding, Returns to Physical Retail

Glossier raised $80 million in a Series E funding round led by Lone Pine Capital, among other investors, with plans to open three new stores. The direct-to-consumer makeup brand had announced last August, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, that it would permanently close its two existing stores in New York City and Los Angeles. Now, the beauty company is reentering brick-and-mortar retail, and will open three new, permanent stores in Seattle, Los Angeles and London — its first permanent international location — and reopen its SoHo store.