When I first attempted a playthrough of Ocarina of Time at the tender age of six, I remember climbing down the ladder of Link’s house to greet Saria and immediately being befuddled by the odd carving at the base of the tree. The etching, crude and amateurish, depicts a tiny stick-figure warrior confronting a ferocious dinosaur-like entity several times his size. When I was a kid, I assumed that every single detail in a video game had an explicit purpose, so I got the gears in my brain turning and pondered the mystery of this drawing in earnest. Did it represent another one of Link’s bizarre dream premonitions? The reptilian appearance of the monster seems to foreshadow his later battle with King Dodongo, though the creature’s upright bipedalism directly contrasts the four-legged movements of the Dodongo species. Or maybe it’s actually a Lizalfos? But then why is it so big compared to Link? And where is its sword? Despite all my best efforts, I never did figure out an answer to this quandary, and as time passed by, I eventually concluded that it was an irrelevant detail and let it go.