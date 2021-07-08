Review: ‘Running Against the Wind’ and into uncertainty

Like every year in mid-summer, the San Sebastian International Film Festival is gradually revealing which films will contend for the different sections of the upcoming Festival - the 69th in its history - to be held from 17 to 25 September in the charming Basque town, so affectionately portrayed by Woody Allen in his latest film. The organisers have just announced nine films that will be included in the official selection, including two familiar visitors at the Festival: French Director Laurent Cantet and the British film maker Terence Davies. Cantet is contending with Arthur Rambo, a sharp reflection on the consequences of toxic messages poured out over social media, while the British Director's offer is Benediction, a sensitive historical feature film focusing on a man seeking to accept himself in a twisted world.