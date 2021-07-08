DOT: I-95 southbound sees congestion after two-vehicle crash
NORWALK — A two-vehicle crash is causing congestion on I-95 southbound Thursday afternoon, according to the state Department of Transportation. The crash — which happened between Exit 14 and Exit 13 and was reported around 3:25 p.m. — has shut down the road’s left lane, according to a CT Travel Smart alert. There’s congestion in about a five-mile-long section of the road between Exit 18 and Exit 13, the alert read.www.thehour.com
Comments / 0