Tulsa, OK

Raw milk, cream from Swan Bros. Dairy recalled

By Caitlin Huggins
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 13 days ago
There is a statewide recall of raw milk produced by Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc. of Claremore due to the confirmed detection of Listeria.

Anyone who has purchased or received raw milk products from Swan Bros. is urged to dispose of any remaining product. The raw milk products were sold in plastic half-gallons, gallons and pints directly from the Swan Bros. Dairy in Claremore and include raw whole milk, raw 2% milk, raw skim milk and raw heavy cream sold in pints.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry found the Listeria bacteria in a sample collected from Swan Bros. Dairy Inc. So far one individual tested positive for the bacterial infection from these products.

Symptoms of Listeriosis include:

  • fever
  • muscle aches
  • headache
  • stiff neck
  • confusion
  • loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

It also can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. If someone experiences flu-like symptoms within two months after eating the contaminated food, he or she should seek medical care and tell their health care provider about that consumption.

Most illnesses likely occur due to consuming raw/non-pasteurized milk and milk products and undercooked meat products. Pasteurization kills food-borne pathogens and harmful bacteria like Listeria. Raw milk cheeses are considered safe if aged at least 60 days.

There is concern some products may still be in consumers’ possession. Consumers should not drink or eat any raw milk or raw milk products from Swan Bros. Dairy. These products should be thrown away immediately.

If you have consumed any raw milk or raw milk products from Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc., it is recommended to dispose of the remaining product and contact your medical provider if you experience any symptoms.

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
