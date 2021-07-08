Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erie, Niagara by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Erie; Niagara A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ERIE AND SOUTHEASTERN NIAGARA COUNTIES At 408 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clarence, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Clarence, Lockport, Depew, Amherst, Tonawanda, Lancaster and Williamsville. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 53 and 49. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH