News from around North Bend: Ballot measure, burning moratorium, condo project

CITY SEEKS NORTH BEND CITIZENS FOR INPUT ON BALLOT MEASURE. The City Council recently passed a resolution to place a proposition on the November 2 General Election ballot authorizing the renewal of the taxing authority for the North Bend Transportation Benefit District (TBD) No. 1, which expires in April 2022. The measure would authorize the renewal and continued collection of two-tenths of one percent (0.2%) sales and use tax within the boundaries of the TBD, which are the same as the city limits, for the purpose of financing a portion of the costs associated with projects identified in the City’s Transportation Improvement Program, multi-modal connectivity projects, and streets, sidewalks, and trails repairs and improvements. If this measure is approved by the voters, the tax will continue to be collected for another 10 years rather than expiring in April 2022. The City Council is seeking residents to serve on two committees to draft statements in favor of or in opposition to the ballot measure. The statements will be included in the King County Voter’s Pamphlet for the November election. Up to three individuals will be appointed to each committee by the City Council at its July 20th meeting. Those interested in serving on either the pro or con committee need to submit their name, address, phone number, e-mail address and which committee they would like to serve on, to the City as soon as possible, but no later than July 13, 2021. For more information, contact City Clerk Susie Oppedal at (425) 888-7627 or soppedal@northbendwa.gov.