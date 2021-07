You may recognize us as your elected officials, but we are writing today as your friends and neighbors, speaking as such. It seems that most political discourse has devolved into a partisan shouting match. Metropolitan King County Council Member Reagan Dunn is a voice of common sense and the steady leader that Enumclaw needs right now on the King County Council. Reagan has earned his reputation as a respected regional leader with a track record of advocacy and support for the City of Enumclaw and all plateau residents.