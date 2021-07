Vicki Magnus brings more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry to her new role as Second Source Rx's vice president of sales. Magnus will bring to the role more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including nearly a decade with pharma distributor Anda. She has executive-level sales and leadership experience in both manufacturing and distribution, as well as team leadership and spearheading cross-functional customer programs. She received a Business Excellence award from DSN as part of its 2019 Top Women in Health, Wellness and Beauty.