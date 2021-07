Financial literacy education is a priority of AVID SUCCESS, the newest and largest initiative of the Greenwich Alliance for Education. We are inviting our community to participate in this effort with Student Sponsorships – an exciting opportunity to make a difference for AVID students as they tackle the challenges of paying for college. Before getting into the “nuts and bolts” of Student Sponsorships I think it is important to share the building blocks of the Alliance’s work on behalf of AVID in Greenwich to provide context from which to launch this new fundraising program.