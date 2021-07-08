Severe Weather Statement issued for Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Vanderburgh; Warrick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WARRICK...VANDERBURGH AND NORTHEASTERN HENDERSON COUNTIES At 308 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Evansville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Newburgh, Chandler and Boonville. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
