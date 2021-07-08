Stellantis: Most models to have EV version by 2025

It’s hardly the resumption of Fiesta production (RIP 2003) but vehicle building is returning to Ford’s Dagenham complex after the automaker and Venari Group said they had signed a memorandum of understanding for a new alliance to further cooperation between the two businesses on emergency vehicles. The alliance brings together the UK market leader in commercial vehicles and the UK’s largest emergency service vehicle provider, in plans to manufacture the new, lightweight front-line ambulance – unveiled by Ford and Venari earlier this year. Based on the Transit chassis cab and developed under Project Siren, the lightweight ambulance was designed with input from industry experts and front-line medical teams. The lightweight ambulance is intended to be produced at a new facility at Dagenham from 2022, utilising an existing, “non-production location” that will be “refreshed” to accommodate its manufacturing requirements. It is anticipated that the new business will create around 100 new jobs once production begins. Integral to Ford Pro, Ford’s new business for distribution and services, the alliance marks the start of plans to grow and develop opportunities with key conversions partnerships, ensuring customers from every vocation have access to specialised vehicles. Dagenham was once the English equivalent of Detroit’s River Rouge complex, complete with its own River Thames dock – raw materials in, complete cars out – but was gradually wound down with all car and LCV manufacture shifted to Europe and, in recent years, has mostly produced engines.