Special Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Henry SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 409 PM EDT/309 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Cuthbert to near Fort Gaines to near Abbeville to 12 miles north of Headland. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Fort Gaines, Morgan, Dawson, Cuthbert, Edison, Arlington, Shellman, Leary, Douglasville, Parrott, Bellville, Bluffton, Shorterville, Iveys Mill, Parksville, Carnegie, Hayes, Watson Crossroads and Ricks Place.