Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Berks; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 406 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Birdsboro, or near Reading, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Reading, Birdsboro, Kutztown, Fleetwood, Topton, Bally, Bechtelsville, Lyons, New Morgan, Boyertown, Mount Penn, St. Lawrence, Lorane, Reiffton, Amity Gardens and Flying Hills. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 43 and 44. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 5 and 11. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH