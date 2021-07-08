Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berks County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Berks; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 406 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Birdsboro, or near Reading, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Reading, Birdsboro, Kutztown, Fleetwood, Topton, Bally, Bechtelsville, Lyons, New Morgan, Boyertown, Mount Penn, St. Lawrence, Lorane, Reiffton, Amity Gardens and Flying Hills. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 43 and 44. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 5 and 11. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Kutztown, PA
City
Fleetwood, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Boyertown, PA
County
Berks County, PA
City
Lyons, PA
City
Reading, PA
City
Mount Penn, PA
City
Bally, PA
City
Bechtelsville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Topton#Interstate 176
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi says GOP antics won't stop Jan. 6 panel's work

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) on Thursday said the panel looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol “will not let" GOP "antics stand in the way” of the investigation, offering her first detailed remarks on her rejection of two GOP lawmakers for the committee. “It's my responsibility as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Jobless claims rise 51K from pandemic low

New applications for unemployment insurance rose last week after reaching a new pandemic low, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department. In the week ending July 17, initial claims for jobless benefits rose to 419,000 from a revised total of 368,000 from the previous week, an increase of 51,000. New jobless claims had reached the lowest level since March 14, 2020 in the prior week, coming within 100,000 of pre-pandemic levels.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Death toll rises to 33 in China flooding

The death toll from the immense flooding in central China rose to 33 people on Thursday, with eight people still missing. The added deaths come as torrential rains abated in the city of Zhengzhou in the Henan province, which has been hard-hit by the floods, The Washington Post reports. The city experienced a year's worth of rain in just a few days, leaving millions displaced and without access to food or clean water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy