Flood Advisory issued for Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brevard The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Brevard County in east central Florida * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 407 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Palm Bay, Melbourne, Malabar, Indialantic, Melbourne Beach, Grant-Valkaria, Micco, Melbourne Shores and Spessard Holland Park. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.