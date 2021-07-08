Connecticut Police & Lawmakers Concerned About Juvenile Crime Spike

The Bethel Police Department wants residents of the town to beware of the latest scam to hit the area. Bethel Police took to social media to get the word out about a person or persons who are posing as property owners and requesting money for either security deposits, or other rental type expenses. The red flag here is that this person (or persons) is requesting that the payments are to be made electronically to a Bitcoin account, or other accounts that would keep the scammers identity anonymous.