M. Shadows Says New Avenged Sevenfold Album Will Be Out Before Summer 2022

By Philip Trapp
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows revealed on Tuesday (July 6) that the hard rock act's next studio album, the follow-up to 2016's The Stage, will be out in time for the band's return to the concert stage in summer 2022. The lead vocalist for the "Bat Country" rockers shared the loose...

MusicKerrang

Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, BMTH and more for Resurrection Fest 2022

The line-up has been announced for Spain’s five-day Resurrection Fest next summer – and it rules. The Galicia event will be headlined by Deftones, Judas Priest, Sabaton, Avenged Sevenfold and Korn from June 29 – July 3, with a sub-headlining cast of Bullet For My Valentine, Opeth, Rise Against and Bring Me The Horizon (plus another artist TBC).
Musicwmfe.org

New Music Friday: The Top 6 Albums Out On July 9

West Coast Rapper Vince Staples has never shied from sharing details and stories from his life coming up in and around Long Beach, Calif. But on his latest, self-titled album, he reveals more of what’s in his heart and on his mind than ever before, with vivid and intimate songs about childhood dreams, his family, the scars he carries with him and more. On this week’s episode, we hear a bit of the album and talk about the ways Staples is reassessing his life.
Musicthisis50.com

EZ Papi Curates the “True Definition of a Summer Album” with his new Project ‘Trapped Emotions 2’

EZ Papi’s latest project Trapped Emotions 2 offers the perfect good-time vibes for summer while also allowing the artist to be candid about the rollercoaster of feelings he faces. Comparing his storytelling to being “almost like Shakespeare” the 7-track tape unfolds the story of a man in search of his one true love but experiences several heartbreaks along the way due to choosing the wrong women and as a result, begins to question what all he really wants and is looking for out of life.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

7 Times Musicians Battled Their Record Labels

Musicians have been talking about defying “the man” since the dawn of time — it’s the rock ’n’ roll ethos, right? It seems to some bands that “man” was their record label, and “defying” them actually resulted in a few lengthy court battles to fight over ownership of music, fulfilment of contracts, album prices and much more.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Musicians Freaking Out When Fans Sing Their Songs

Imagine the pressure of singing your favorite song in front of the musician who wrote it. These fans faced that exact moment and absolutely crushed it. At the 2015 Edgefest in Toronto, a fan joined Deftones onstage to sing Maynard James Keenan’s guest vocal on “The Passenger.” To share mic time with Chino Moreno is a tall order, but to do justice to MJK’s incredible vocals is another challenge entirely. Spectacularly, the fan sang Maynard’s part better than most professional guest singers could, and he got a tremendous reception from the festival crowd. Respect!
Rock MusicNME

Avenged Sevenfold are offering lifetime meet-and-greets with new NFTs

A number of fans who purchased Avenged Sevenfold‘s recent ‘Into The Ether’ NFT are being offered meet-and-greets with the band for life. The California metal outfit shared 101 of the NFTs in May, with seven of them having a mysterious ‘gold eyes’ attribute. Avenged Sevenfold have now revealed the meaning...
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Iron Maiden Release Long-Awaited New Song ‘The Writing on the Wall’

Iron Maiden have just released a music video for the new song "The Writing on the Wall." The long-anticipated track is the first new song from the metal legends since releasing 2015's The Book of Souls and comes in the wake of a cryptic teaser campaign that whipped fans worldwide into a frenzy as they frantically tracked down every possible clue in search of a greater significance to it all.
Musicxpn.org

PRESS PLAY: 8 New Albums out July 16th!

A midsummer’s crop of new albums? Do go on! John Mayer reunites with producer Don Was for the sleek and stylized Sob Rock. Though the album is only occasionally as ‘yacht rock’ (or ‘roséwave,’ for that matter) as its Winwood/Scaggs/Palmer-indebted cover suggests, it boasts plenty of Mayer’s skillful guitar work as well as contributions from Maren Morris and Cautious Clay. Following her 2019 breakout, lo-fi phenom Clairo returns with her intimate and tender second album, Sling. Returning to his Chet Faker moniker, singer/producer Nick Murphy explores rhythms and atmospheres on Hotel Surrender. Imminent XPN Fest headliners Tedeschi Trucks Band (and guest Trey Anastasio) present a recording of their one-off run-through of Derek and the Dominos’ seminal 1970 LP Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, which they staged for the 2019 LOCKN’ festival. Adventurous LA artist Lawrence Rothman puts their own spin on sun-bleached Americana on the Lucinda Williams- and Amanda Shires-featuring Good Morning, America. Brazilian-born Rodrigo Amarante might be best-known for his song “Tuyo” serving as the theme to the series Narcos; his new solo album, Drama, draws inspiration from bossa nova and The Rolling Stones. Canadian folk-pop heroes Barenaked Ladies‘ Detour de Force is their first release in four years, featuring topical songs the venerable group constructed in lockdown. Santigold, Ziggy Marley, The Clash’s Mick Jones, and others make appearances on Solid Gold U-Roy, the final album by reggae icon U-Roy, who passed away in February of this year. PRESS PLAY on these new releases (and a bunch more) below…
MusicNME

Brockhampton’s new album will come out “before the end of the year”

Brockhampton‘s seventh and potentially last album will be out “before the end of the year” according to bandleader Kevin Abstract. Earlier this year, prior to the band releasing new album ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’, the frontman said the collective will release two albums in 2021, which are also set to be their last.
Musictreblezine.com

Mono announce new album, Pilgrimage of the Soul

Mono have announced a new album. On September 17, the Japanese post-rock group will release Pilgrimage of the Soul via Temporary Residence. The first track they’ve shared from the album is titled “Riptide,” and you can check out the video below. The band recorded their 11th studio album with Steve...
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Clutch Begin Work On New Studio Album

(hennemusic) Clutch frontman Neil Fallon has confirmed the Maryland band have begun work on the follow-up to 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions." "Today we started pre-production for the next Clutch release,' tweeted the singer on July 18. "Also, today is National Ice Cream Day." Clutch will launch a US tour...
Rock Musicklbjfm.com

Iron Maiden to release double album ‘Senjutsu’

Coming off the release of their latest single, Writing On The Wall, metal legends Iron Maiden have announced that they are releasing their brand new studio album, “Senjutsu”, on September 3rd. The new double album, the band’s 17th studio effort, was recorded in Paris in 2019 and was produced by Kevin Shirley and founding member and bassist Steve Harris.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Ashley Shadow announces new album ‘Only The End,’ shares song ft. Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy

Vancouver singer/songwriter Ashley Shadow will follow her very good 2016 self-titled debut album with Only The End on September 24 via felte (pre-order). The album was made with contributions from past collaborator Bonnie 'Prince' Billy as well as Neko Case collaborator Paul Rigby, Joshua Wells (Black Mountain, Lightning Dust), Colin Cowan (Elastic Stars) and Ryan Beattie (Himalayan Bear), and it features recent single "For Love" as well as the just-released "Don't Slow Me Down," a duet with Bonnie 'Prince' Billy.
Posted by
94.5 KATS

Tremonti Debut Dark + Moody New Song ‘If Not For You’

Mark Tremonti just does not stop. The ever-prolific rock guitarist announced the Marching in Time solo album earlier this year and has now debuted its first single, "If Not For You." The record, which will be out Sept. 24, will be the fifth from the Tremonti group and first since...
Musicignitemusicmag.com

New Video~TREMONTI RELEASES MUSIC VIDEO FOR DEBUT SINGLE “IF NOT FOR YOU”

TREMONTI UNVEILS MUSIC VIDEO FOR DEBUT SINGLE “IF NOT FOR YOU” FROM THEIR FIFTH STUDIO ALBUM MARCHING IN TIME. New Solo Album By Guitarist/Songwriter Mark Tremonti Out. September 24th Via Napalm Records Now Available For Pre-Order:. On the heels of the recent announcements of their fifth studio album as well...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Young Paul McCartney Deepfake Stars in ‘Find My Way’ Video With Beck

Beck portrays a young Paul McCartney via deepfake technology in the music video for “Find My Way,” the two artists’ collaborative song from the McCartney remix album McCartney III Imagined. The clip was directed by Andrew Donoho, choreographed by Phil Tayag, and co-produced by Hyperreal Digital, a company that “specializes in the creation of hyper-realistic digital avatars.” “The technology to de-age talent and have them perform in creative environments like this is now fully realized, even with one of the most recognized faces in the world,” Hyperreal’s CEO Remington Scott said in a statement. The video shows the de-aged McCartney emerging from a hotel room, dancing in the hallway, and being whisked away to different dream-like environments. At the end of the clip, the fake Macca pulls off his “mask” to reveal that he was Beck the whole time. McCartney and Beck’s version of “Find My Way” appeared on McCartney III Imagined, the remix album for McCartney’s December 2020 LP McCartney III. The full remix collection was released to streaming in April and will be available on vinyl Friday, July 23rd. Other remixes feature Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Khruangbin, Blood Orange, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak, Idris Elba, and more.

