NCIS: Hawai'i: Enver Gjokaj to Recur, Alex Tarrant Joins as Series Regular

As we prepare now for Good Witch season 7 episode 9 to air on Hallmark Channel next week, there is so much more weight around it. After all, we now know that there are only two episodes left in the series! The show’s sudden cancellation has us shocked, largely because there’s no way of knowing if every loose end will be tied up this time around. We wish that there was a proper “final season” ordered far in advance, but we have to take a deep sigh and move forward. We don’t get the sense that another network is pushing to pick the series up, especially since it was tied into the history of Hallmark for well over a decade.