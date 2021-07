Building leaders for Timmerman and Riverside Elementary schools are ecstatic after being selected as two of the latest schools that will be undergoing education redesign. It was announced Tuesday by the Kansas State Department of Education that Timmerman and Riverside Elementary Schools would be two of 12 schools to undergo redesign as part of the Apollo III cohort. Timmerman and Riverside become the fifth and sixth district buildings to undergo redesign following Village, Walnut and Emporia Middle School, part of the Apollo II cohort and William Allen White which was part of the Gemini II cohort.