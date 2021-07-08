Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Argentina announces COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with Moderna

By Agustin Geist
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VdRSY_0arJSqAZ00

(Reuters) - Argentina on Thursday announced it will sign a COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with Moderna, as the country attempts to speed up the inoculation of its population and sidestep a possible third wave of the coronavirus.

Cabinet chief Santiago Cafiero told Argentina’s Congress that a deal would be signed with U.S.-based Moderna on Monday, but did not detail the number of doses being bought or the agreed delivery dates.

Argentina has so far largely built its COVID-19 inoculation program around Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, China’s Sinopharm vaccine and British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca’s vaccine. It has vaccinated 23.7 million of its 45 million inhabitants with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 4.9 million people have received two.

As of Wednesday, Argeninta had registered 4.6 million cases of COVID-19 and 97,000 related deaths. The country is at present seeing a decline in cases after a precipitous second wave that triggered fresh lockdowns.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
180K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Santiago Cafiero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Russia#Cabinet#Sinopharm#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Argentina
Country
China
Related
Worldpharmaceutical-technology.com

SFDA approves Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for use in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has granted approval for the registration of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The move comes after Moderna sought approval for registering the vaccine to facilitate its import and usage in the country, the state news agency (SPA) reported.
PharmaceuticalsZacks.com

Moderna (MRNA) Set to Supply Argentina With COVID-19 Vaccine

MRNA - Free Report) announced that it has entered into an agreement with the government of Argentina for supplying 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, or an updated booster vaccine shot, upon potential authorization in the country. The company is set to begin delivery of the vaccine in...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

EU likely to decide on Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids next week

AMSTERDAM – A top official at the European Medicines Agency said a decision on whether to recommend that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine be authorized for children is expected late next week. If approved, it would be the first such license for the shot’s use in children globally. At a press briefing...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Moderna partners with Takeda, Japanese government on additional 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Shares of Moderna Inc. rose 1.4% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the biotechnology company said it has partnered with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan to supply an additional 50 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in 2022. The supply agreement also includes the variant booster vaccine candidate, if it is authorized. The new supply agreement is in addition to the prior agreement for 50 million vaccine doses in 2021, which results in a total supply for Japan of 100 million doses. Moderna will be responsible for making and supplying the vaccine while Takeda and the Japanese government will be responsible for import, local regulatory and distribution in Japan. Moderna's stock has rocketed 200.2% year to date through Monday, while Takeda's U.S.-listed shares have declined 7.3% and the S&P 500 has gained 13.4%.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thai banks to suspend debt repayments for some hit by virus curbs

BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s banks agreed to suspend debt repayments for two months for debtors affected by government coronavirus containment measures, the central bank said on Thursday, as the Southeast Asian country combats its worst COVID-19 outbreak. The assistance from July will be for retail debtors and smaller...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies tepid as local COVID-19 cases weigh; won rallies

* S. Korea won firms after cenbank takes hawkish tone * Asian shares broadly higher * Indonesian authorities say prepared for daily cases to cross 60,000 * Singapore stocks slide after COVID-19 cluster By Anushka Trivedi July 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies traded in a tight range on Thursday as worries over local COVID-19 outbreaks countered support from relatively resilient China data and the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sticking to a dovish tone. South Korea's won was an outlier, jumping 0.5% after the country's central bank singalled it was considering hiking rates. The Philippine peso slid 0.3%, while the Indonesian rupiah, Singapore's dollar and the Malaysian ringgit traded flat to higher. Second-quarter economic growth in the region's top trade partner China slowed, but its monthly indicators were encouraging and expectations are growing that Beijing will roll out more support measures to support the recovery. In Indonesia, authorities braced themselves for daily cases to hit the 60,000 mark as the Delta variant spread faster than their expectations, whereas in Singapore, a new COVID-19 cluster was detected and Thailand logged record deaths from the virus. "The focus this morning is squarely on the data deluge out of China but Asia's emerging market currencies remain under stress as the COVID-19 situation is worsening despite lock downs," Mizuho analysts wrote in a client note. The dollar and Treasury yields eased slightly overnight after Powell in testimony to Congress said the U.S. economy was "still a ways off" from levels the central bank wanted to see before tapering its monetary support. Most Asian shares advanced as rate hike fears ebbed, but Singapore's stock index dipped 0.6%. The cluster related to a lounge caused the city-state to report its highest number of coronavirus cases in 10 months as restrictions there were being gradually eased. The won saw its best day in nearly three-weeks after Bank of Korea stood pat on rates but said it would review monetary policy if needed from the next meeting. "A policy rate hike is likely in October 2021, the first in our view to hike in the region," analysts at TD Securities said, expecting South Korea's strong trade performance to keep growth buoyant. The Philippine peso continued its poor run as it fell for a second session and was on track to end lower for seventh week. HIGHLIGHTS ** Philippine stock index falls 1.1%, Universal Robina Corp down 2.3% is the top loser ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down about 4.1 basis points at 1.462% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were down 1.9 basis points at 6.487% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0444 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.13 -6.02 -0.97 3.23 China +0.06 +0.98 0.23 1.83 India +0.11 -1.93 0.22 13.64 Indonesia -0.14 -3.14 0.80 0.80 Malaysia +0.12 -4.15 0.49 -6.61 Philippines -0.26 -4.61 -1.14 -5.35 S.Korea +0.59 -4.87 0.51 14.20 Singapore +0.04 -2.37 -0.39 10.45 Taiwan +0.16 +1.86 0.85 22.16 Thailand +0.06 -8.21 0.47 8.82 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Russia reports 25,018 new COVID-19 cases, 764 deaths

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russia reported 25,018 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 4,357 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,958,133. The government coronavirus task force said 764 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death...
Public HealthMetro International

Delta variant is the majority COVID-19 variant in France, PM says

PARIS (Reuters) -The Delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is now the majority variant of the virus circulating in France, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday. Castex told TF1 television that the major steps taken to tackle fourth wave of infections in the country have been...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India's 30,093 new COVID-19 cases are lowest daily figure in 4 mths

July 20 (Reuters) - India reported on Tuesday 30,093 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, the lowest such figure in four months. India’s tally of infections stands at 406,130, the data showed, with the death toll rising by 374. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Comments / 0

Community Policy