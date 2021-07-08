Jeanette Combs (Birch)
Bowling Green - Jeanette Birch Combs age 69 of Bowling Green, passed away Wednesday at 3:12 pm at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Jeanette was born to the late Denton and Flodina Pickerell Birch, and is preceded in death by her Brother, Jimmie Birch. She retired from Western Kentucky University's Child Care Development Department on Bryant Way. She received her Associate Degree in Child Development from Western. She was a member of the Riverview Baptist Church.www.bgdailynews.com
