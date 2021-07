If you haven’t tried wearing a trucker hat, let me be the first to tell you: You’re missing out!. As a Southern California native, I may be biased, but my love for trucker hats knows no bounds. So what is a trucker hat exactly? While iterations vary slightly, they are basically defined by a snapback closure, mesh backing and defined front peak. Some newer models eschew the peak for a traditional baseball-cap front panel, which softens some of the hat’s edginess for a more refined look.