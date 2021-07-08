Kentucky National Guard Activated to Support Southwest Border Mission
On Thursday, Gov. Beshear said after a notice from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau, Kentucky will be sending approximately 220 Kentucky National Guard soldiers to support the Southwest Border (SWB) mission in late 2021. Kentucky National Guard soldiers will be deployed on federal Title 10 status and will provide operational and logistics support. The Kentucky National Guard soldiers will join the estimated 3,000 guard personnel requested from other states to support the SWB mission.www.nolangroupmedia.com
Comments / 1