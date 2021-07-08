Cancel
Cancer

Robert A. Figlin, MD, on Adverse Effects of Cabozantinib in RCC

By Robert A. Figlin, MD
cancernetwork.com
 13 days ago

Robert A. Figlin, MD, highlights toxicities that patients with renal cell carcinoma experience while on cabozantinib. At the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, CancerNetwork® sat down with Robert A. Figlin, MD, professor of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, Steven Spielberg Family Chair in Hematology-Oncology, and deputy director of Cedars-Sinai Cancer, to discuss the adverse effects (AEs) associated with the tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) cabozantinib (Cabometyx) in patients with renal cell carcinoma. Some of the AEs associated with treatment include hypertension and hand foot syndrome, both of which have been well described in the.

