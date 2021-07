As air and water temperatures continue to climb, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff urge anglers to use extra care when handling fish during the continuing hot summer days. “Water temperatures have been steadily increasing, and with warm overnight temperatures and no major cool down in sight, we want to remind people how important it is to minimize handling any fish that they intend to release,” said Jason Rhoten, FWP fisheries manager in Great Falls. “One important way that anglers can help minimize catch-and-release mortality is by limiting their fishing to only the cooler morning hours.”