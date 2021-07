The Toyota FJ Cruiser went out of production in the US market way back in 2014. It was loved by many for its retro styling and incredible off-roading capabilities. Following its departure, used FJ Cruisers continued to be hot property and often sold for shockingly high prices. Last year, we reported that it was still possible to buy a new FJ Cruiser - but only if you lived in the Middle East. All of this led us to be surprised when Toyota revealed its latest sales figures and we spotted something most unusual in the press release: a single "new" FJ Cruiser was sold in the US last month, seven years after the model was discontinued.