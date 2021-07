By this point in hip-hop’s storied history, many young hopefuls have learnt that being courted by the stars, and becoming one, are vastly different things. Although the talent of an upcoming artist may equal or even supersede that of the established MC’s, it can all depend on whether the cards fall favourably. Otherwise, you’d best find an inventive way to be self-sufficient and keep it moving if you are to achieve the success that once seemed in reach.