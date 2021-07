More Heavy Rain and Wind in the Forecast, Read Message Below from Eversource CT. Our crews have been working around the clock responding to outages caused by this week’s thunderstorms. At the same time, we’re also tracking and preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa, the first tropical storm to potentially impact the New England region this season. Though the storm’s track can change, it is expected to pass through our area early on Friday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds that may topple trees and power lines and cause power outages.