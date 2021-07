Heidi Klum won't be bringing in Halloween with her signature spooky party this year as she says she wouldn't be comfortable due to the current circumstances regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The model, known for her over-the-top scary event, just cancelled the shin-dig for the second year in a row. “With everything happening in the world right now, I feel like it’s still too early for me to feel OK having a party,” Klum told TooFab. “So I will not do that this year again. Like last year, I feel like it’s insensitive of me to do that. I don’t want anyone to get hurt because we’re having fun on my dime so I don’t want to do that.”