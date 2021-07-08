Cancel
Orlando, FL

People on the move

By Joe Rassel, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 14 days ago

Architecture

Chris Hite , president and chief executive officer, Dix.Hite + Partners, was elevated to the American Society of Landscape Architects 2021 Council of Fellows.

Consulting

Gautham Pillappa has joined Geo-Technology Associates Inc. as an associate responsible for overseeing the projects performed out of the firm’s new Orlando office.

Law

Cathleen Winter , attorney, The Rebecca L. Palmer Law Group, Orlando, is a founding member of the recently launched American Academy for Certified Financial Litigators, Orlando Chapter.

Cynthia Winter , attorney, The Rebecca L. Palmer Law Group, Orlando, is a founding member of the recently launched American Academy for Certified Financial Litigators, Orlando Chapter.

Isela M. Guzman has joined Pearson Doyle Mohre & Pastis LLP, Maitland, as an associate in the firm’s insurance defense practice group.

Real estate

Daniel Dourado De Souza has joined Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Southwest Orlando, as an associate.

Donna Peterson has joined Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Winter Park, as an associate.

David Campo was appointed as a sales associate for Century 21 Carioti, Orlando.

Rebecca Readus has joined ERA Grizzard Real Estate as a real estate agent in Clermont.

Alex Medal has joined ERA Grizzard Real Estate as a real estate agent in Clermont.

Submit professional appointments, management-level promotions and significant awards for individuals, along with photos as .jpg attachments, to peopleonmove@orlandosentinel.com .

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
