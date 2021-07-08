Cancel
Ed Woodward can give Man Utd perfect farewell gift after PSG transfer revelation

By Daniel Blackham
Daily Mirror
 13 days ago

Manchester United's polarising chief Ed Woodward will step away from the club at the end of the year, and has one final chance to adhere himself to fans and set the club up for the future by replacing Paul Pogba with Eduardo Camavinga.

Woodward will officially step down at the end of the year, and will continue working throughout the summer transfer window.

Following the embarrassing collapse of the European Super League, the announcement of his departure was brought forward, and Woodward's popularity went through the floor.

This summer, United are in desperate need of reinforcements throughout the side, and Woodward must deliver where he has failed before - getting top players through the door quickly.

In previous windows, Woodward has been heavily criticised for failing to get deals over the line, most notably United's spectacular failure to sign Jadon Sancho a year ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOBlS_0arJRXd500
Ed Woodward will leave Manchester United at the end of the year (Image: PA)

The Borussia Dortmund winger will join following the conclusion of Euro 2020, but it is unlikely United will conclude their spending there.

Instead, Woodward has the perfect chance to set United up for the future by closing the Pogba chapter in the club's history.

Pogba has made no secret of his desire to leave in the past, and it seems Paris Saint-Germain want to continue their free-spending summer by bringing the French midfielder to the Parc des Princes.

PSG have reportedly made the decision to make Pogba their next target after wrapping up deals for Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum.

However, they will have to sell players before they can buy him. And as a result, United will still be able to command a fairly high transfer fee for a player out of contract in a year.

If they do end up selling, United have the perfect replacement ready and waiting to be signed - Rennes wonderkid Camavinga.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7L0h_0arJRXd500
Eduardo Camavinga is available this summer and is one of Manchester United's top targets

United are eager to bring in a new defensive midfielder, with a replacement for Fred needed before next season begins.

Signing Camavinga for the £25million he would reportedly be available for would give United an appreciating asset to build a team around for the future and, combined with the likes of Sancho, Amad, Tahith Chong, Hannibal Mejbri, could create a frightening team for years to come.

The 18-year-old, who has one year to run on his contract at the Ligue 1 side, will also be out of contract in a year's time.

Should Man Utd cash in on Pogba this summer? Have your say below.

He's reportedly decided he wants to try his hand in the Premier League, with reports claiming United are in pole position for his signature.

United aren't used to getting their deals done early. Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Edinson Cavani, Facundo Pellistri and Alex Telles have all arrived in recent years and all have one thing in common - they've arrived late in the transfer window.

This year, however, Woodward has the chance to prove that United as a club has gone through change under his leadership, and he can do that by wrapping up his desired moves as soon as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZAkw_0arJRXd500
Ed Woodward has one final chance to adhere himself to Manchester United fans (Image: PA)

By putting in the hard yards and getting a deal with Dortmund for Sancho over the line early will be a huge boost to Solskjaer, but Woodward, Matt Judge and John Murtagh need to follow that on with sustained action.

Bolstering the spine of the team with the arrival of Camavinga will be a huge boost to Solskjaer's pre-season plans, and will give them the best chance possible of catching up with Manchester City.

Woodward has one chance to make a final good impression with the Old Trafford faithful, and needs to make sure he takes it.

