Three-year-old boy shot in Buffalo on Monday dies; grandfather remembers 'cheerful,' 'funny' child

The family of three-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr. who was among four people shot on Donovan Drive in Buffalo on Monday says the boy has died.

“I really don’t know what to say right now," said Maurice Walker, the boy's grandfather. "I’m just at a loss for words, that it can happen to a little kid when he’s in front of his house, his grandmother’s house with his father, looking, enjoying fireworks, everyone else was doing on the 4th and the 5th.”

The boy, who went by the nickname Quelle, was shot along with three men just after 11 p.m. Monday on Donovan Drive.

"It's like a warzone," said Walker.

Two of those men were listed on stable condition following the shooting, while another man was grazed, treated, and released.

“I just, for my son, for the three or four years he was able to be a father, I looked up to him," Walker said. "He’s a good father. He’s a good father, man. He took care of that boy. He doesn’t deserve that.”

Two people , 22-year-old Dequan Richardson and 25-year-old Jonay Robinson of Cheektowaga, were arraigned Thursday morning on separate drug and gun charges but are considered "persons of interest" in connection with the shooting, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

The investigation into the shooting led Buffalo police to obtain a search warrant for the apartment where the drugs and guns were found.

However, Flynn could not say whether the guns taken from the apartment were used in the shooting.

“Him being three you just killed a whole generation," Walker said. "We don’t know what this man could have became. I was probably looking at the next mayor. As much stuff as I talk. I know he was going to do something.”

Richardson and Robinson are scheduled to appear in court on July 12.

A Go Fund Me was established in the boy's name. Click here to donate.