Pen City Current obituary – Gertrude “Gertie” Sheaffer, 93, Memphis
Gertrude Sheaffer was born in Memphis, Tennessee to Dr. Giles Augustus Coors and Gertrude Russell Coors, along with two brothers, George Alcorn and Giles Augustus Jr, all of whom preceded her. She attended Memphis' Hutchison School before entering Bennett Junior College for Women in Millbrook, New York. She completed her undergraduate degree at Vanderbilt University where she was affiliated with Delta Delta Delta Sorority.
