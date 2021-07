Syracuse, N.Y. -- Emily Durr always had the lingering talent to show her players at Mohawk Valley Community College who was boss on and off the court. Durr took over as the program’s women’s basketball head coach two seasons ago. She was fresh off a standout career at Iowa State and just a few years removed from starring at Utica Notre Dame, where she racked up more points than any other girls player in Section III history (2,445).