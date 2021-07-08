CFB expert thinks Gamecocks' division is weak

A college football analyst took a shot at the SEC East on Thursday afternoon.

ESPN’s College Football Playoff guru Heather Dinich joined the Paul Finebaum Show and pushed back on the narrative that the SEC rules the sport.

“The SEC East is one of the weakest divisions in college football,” Dinich said.

The division is home to a pair of Clemson’s non-conference opponents and rivals South Carolina and Georgia. The Bulldogs return a talented team but Dinich believes outside of Athens the division does not have a lot to offer.

She went on to say that Florida is not in her preseason top 25.

In addition Dinich believes the Big 12 has a better chance of sending two teams to the College Football Playoff this season than the SEC in Iowa State and Oklahoma.

Clemson opens with Georgia on Sept. 4 in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. and closes out the regular season with the Gamecocks in Columbia on Nov. 27.

