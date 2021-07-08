Cancel
Angel Olsen New ’80s Covers Album Aisles for August 2021 and Shares Cover of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria”

By Alison Alber
mxdwn.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger-songwriter Angel Olsen released a first taste of her upcoming covers EP Aisles. Classic 80s pop hits like “Gloria” by Laura Branigan are being re-imagined by Olsen. The EP is set to drop on August 20th via somethingscosmic, Olsen’s Jagjaguwar Imprint. Besides the “Gloria” cover, the EP includes covers of: “Eyes Without A Face” (Billy Idol), “Safety Dance” (Men Without Hats), “If You Leave” (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) and “Forever Young” (Alphaville).

