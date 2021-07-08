Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trump years pulled Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg apart, report says

By Andrew Naughtie
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BPzPz_0arJQD7A00

In an excerpt from their forthcoming book published in the New York Times , reporters Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang detail how Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company’s COO Sheryl Sandberg came under strain as they navigated first the fallout from the 2016 election and then the ever-rising pressure on Facebook during the Trump administration.

In the authors’ telling, the early Trump years saw the Facebook leadership struggle not only to steer the company through the rough waters it had hit, but also to divide up the job among themselves.

“Mr Zuckerberg and Ms Sandberg continued to drift further apart,” write Ms Frenkel and Ms Kang, who cover technology for the Times . “He was critical of her handling of public relations related to election interference and another scandal in March 2018, when it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm working for Mr Trump, had used data harvested from Facebook users to target voters. Both were breaches that technically stemmed from his side of the business – products – but she was in charge of dealing with the public’s anger over the episodes. One of her primary roles had been to charm Washington on Facebook’s behalf, and protect and burnish its image. Neither project was going particularly well.”

The Times excerpt homes in on the fallout from one particularly infamous Facebook-related incident during the Trump administration, in which a video of Nancy Pelosi doctored to slur her speech went viral across the platform.

The authors write that despite outrage in the speaker’s office, on Capitol Hill and more widely, the Facebook leadership were conflicted about what to do when the video began spreading (it was even shared as fact by Rudy Giuliani) – and it ultimately took 48 hours until Mr Zuckerberg decided the clip should be kept online. According to the authors, “Ms Sandberg did not try to explain, or justify, the decision to Ms Pelosi’s staff”.

In another passage, the article printed in the Times recounts the debacle of Mr Zuckerberg’s 2019 speech at Georgetown University in Washington DC, in which he described Facebook as the “fifth estate” and appeared to reject responsibility for limiting disinformation.

“He warned against shutting down dissenting views,” write the authors. “The cacophony of voices would, of course, be discomfiting, but debate was essential to a healthy democracy. The public would act as the fact checkers of a politician’s lies.

“Immediately after the Georgetown address, civil rights leaders, academics, journalists and consumer groups panned the speech, saying political lies had the potential to foment violence.”

At an event of her own just days later, Ms Sandberg was apparently “humiliated” by the intense questioning about the company’s behaviour.

According to Ms Frenkel and Ms Kang, Mr Zuckerberg and Ms Sandberg “still meet at the start and end of each week” and remain personally close to some extent, but the 6 January insurrection and the need to stop violent extremist groups organising on the platform has cast a long shadow over the company.

The book excerpt has been released just after Donald Trump launched legal action against Mr Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google, claiming that by banning him from their platforms, they have breached his First Amendment rights. “These companies,” Mr Trump said, “have been coopted, coerced, and weaponized by government and by government actors to become the enforcers of illegal, unconstitutional censorship.”

The legal action is not expected to succeed, and some have described it as a tactical move designed to distract from the legal peril he himself faces, as his company and its CFO have been indicted for tax fraud.

Comments / 1

The Independent

The Independent

185K+
Followers
91K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Sheryl Sandberg
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2016 Election#Censorship#The New York Times#Capitol Hill#Georgetown University#Cfo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Unscripted remarks start to haunt President Biden

President Biden has been more freewheeling with his remarks in the last few weeks, leading to slip-ups the White House has had to clean up. The most recent example came Friday, when Biden accused Facebook of “killing people” because of the misinformation spread on the social media network about coronavirus vaccines.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump and the GOP spin fantasies to hide his crimes against the Constitution

(CNN) — It's gone beyond whitewashing history. Ex-President Donald Trump and his House Republican enablers are now spinning fantastical inversions to hide his crimes against the Constitution on January 6. Trump insisted that the mob that marched from his rally on that fateful day to invade the US Capitol were...
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Fox News’s Bret Baier fact-checks Trump’s election fraud claims: 'We will continue to present the facts'

On Special Report With Bret Baier Monday, Baier responded to a statement former President Donald Trump released on Friday, in which he specifically named Baier, who was anchoring for Fox News when the network called Arizona for President Biden. In the statement, Trump made several baseless claims of election fraud in Arizona, all of which Baier fact-checked.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's latest dangerous vaccine pronouncement

(CNN) — The numbers are deeply worrisome. Covid-19 cases -- fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant -- have nearly tripled over the past three weeks. Every state in the country has seen an increase in cases. It is, by any measure, a fraught moment in the 16-month fight against the...
Posted by
CNN

Bob Dole is just plain sick of Donald Trump

Bob Dole wasn't one of those establishment types who stuck up their nose about Donald Trump's hostile takeover of the Republican Party in 2016. He endorsed the billionaire businessman in that race and was the only former presidential nominee to attend the Republican National Convention that nominated Trump to be the GOP's standard-bearer.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI ignored tips on Brett Kavanaugh, Senate Democrats charge

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - Seven Democratic Senators on Thursday said that newly released materials show the FBI failed to fully investigate sexual misconduct allegations against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was nominated to the court in 2018. The senators, including Sheldon Whitehouse and Chris Coons, said...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden’s Strategy: Treat Trump Like a ‘Crazy Person’

He’s banned from Twitter and Facebook, yet Donald Trump continues to be the dominant figure in Republican—and American—politics. Multiple times per day, his super PAC blasts out his pouty statements, a range of dictations that can be trivial or seemingly end a prospective GOP primary campaign. According to White House aides I’ve spoken with, the strategy from President Joe Biden on down remains the same: Don’t engage with Trump’s game. Don’t even say his name.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Biden names Google critic Kanter as Justice Dept antitrust chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden nominated lawyer Jonathan Kanter as the Justice Department’s antitrust chief on Tuesday, with the White House calling him “a leading advocate and expert in the effort to promote strong and meaningful antitrust enforcement.”. Progressives who advocate for tougher enforcement of antitrust law have...
POTUSCNN

Twitter is having an inexplicably awesome 2021

New York (CNN Business) — Twitter continues to trail Facebook and Instagram by a wide margin when it comes to the number of users. The social media firm doesn't generate the type of cool buzz that YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat do among millennials and Gen Z influencers. Even so, Twitter...
POTUSNew York Post

Top Republicans flock to GETTR, Jason Miller’s new social media platform

GETTR has gotten some big gets. The social media platform launched last month by former Donald Trump adviser Jason Miller is boasting a host of high-level Republican officials joining its site. Among the major names in Congress who have signed up are House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Conference Chair...
Entertainmentnickiswift.com

What Did Mark Zuckerberg's Parents Do For A Living?

Mark Zuckerberg made his incredible $130 billion net worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) as the founder of Facebook. And there's a story about Zuckerberg's dad that makes the rounds every few years. Just before Mark left for Harvard, his dad, Edward Zuckerberg, offered Mark a McDonald's franchise in lieu of paying college tuition for four years, per CNN. The offer was extended to Mark's three sisters, Randi, Donna, and Arielle, as well. Basically, their dad was offering to set them up in business with a franchise — it didn't have to be McDonald's specifically — or pay their tuition. It was his way of ensuring his kids really wanted to go to college and would focus on their studies.

Comments / 1

Community Policy