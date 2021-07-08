Cancel
Disney+ Announces Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Premiere Date With New Poster & Trailer for Animated Series

By Lorin Williams
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the cusp of Loki’s penultimate episode dropping yesterday, Disney+ finally announced the premiere date for Marvel Studio’s What If…? with a new trailer and series poster. According to the Disney+ presser, the animated series will bow on Wednesday, August 12, less than a month after Loki ends its season-one run on the streaming platform. Check out the brand new trailer below:

TV SeriesEngadget

Marvel's 'What If...?' series debuts August 11th on Disney+

What if Tony Stark met Erik Killmonger before one of his own weapons set him on the path to becoming Iron Man? That’s one of many hypothetical scenarios Marvel’s new animated series What If…? will answer when it debuts next month on Disney+. The first episode will hit the streaming platform on August 11th, with subsequent episodes to .
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

What If…?: Disney+ Previews Marvel Animated Series with Chadwick Boseman Final Appearance as Black Panther

What If …? is coming to Disney+ next month, and the streaming service has released a preview for the new Marvel animated series. Viewers will hear the late Chadwick Boseman in the series in his final appearance as T’Challa. However, he will be playing a different version of his Black Panther character. T’Challa will instead be assuming the role of Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord in an alternate universe story.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Hints An Imminent Kathryn Hahn MCU Return

Fans of Disney+’s WandaVision will be chanting the series’ catchy limerick “Agatha All Along” once again. In a conversation with Rotten Tomatoes, Comicbook.com reports Marvel Studios’ head orchestrator, Kevin Feige, confirmed Agatha Harkness’ return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe would happen sooner than expected. “Someday. Someday soon. You will see...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Marvel’s What If…? Trailer Teases A New Iron Man

Sad that there’s only one episode left to go of Loki? Don’t be, as your next Marvel TV obsession is right around the corner. In just over a month’s time, arguably the most unique Marvel Studios production released so far debuts on Disney Plus. It’s Marvel’s What If…?, the animated anthology series that will check in on a different reality each episode. This Thursday, Disney finally dropped the first trailer for the show, which features numerous familiar faces in fresh contexts. Check it out via the player above.
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Marvel Releases Trailer For Animated Series "What If...?", Featuring Michael B. Jordan & Chris Hemsworth

Disney+ has unveiled the trailer for What If...?, a brand new animated series from Marvel, that opens up room for eternal possibilities in their cinematic universe. Starring all the familiar actors from the actual MCU including Paul Rudd, Josh Brolin, Michael B. Jordan and numerous others, What If...? is expected to take viewers through an entirely alternate realm of what they grew to know over the course of 23 different movies. On the other hand, there is no confirmation as to whether Tony Stark is voiced by Robert Downey. Jr, following the news that he will be parting ways with the massive set of films and piles of money. We can confirm, however, that Howard the Duck will be making his fourth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
TV Serieswearemoviegeeks.com

Disney + WHAT IF? Series Trailer Has Marvel Zombies! Captain Carter! Howard The Duck! The Watcher! – Begins August 11

Get ready for Marvel Epicness! Zombie Cap’, Zombie Iron Man and Zombie Hawkeye! Sorcerer Supreme Spider-Man!. Disney+ unveiled a new trailer and poster today for Marvel Studios’ “What If…?,” showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, “What If…...
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Disney+ Renews ‘Loki’ For Second Season

Disney+ has renewed Marvel’s latest television series, Loki, for a second season, according to Deadline. News of this renewal was announced during the end credits of the season one finale on Wednesday. Tom Hiddleston’s (Thor) Loki follows the infamous God of Mischief as he lands himself into trouble with the...
Moviesramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For Disney Pixar’s TURNING RED

Check out these new trailer and poster showcasing the upcoming all-new original feature film “Turning Red” from Pixar Animation Studios’ director Domee Shi, who won an Oscar® for her 2018 short film, “Bao.” Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly “poofs” into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS). Sandra Oh (“The Chair,” “Killing Eve”) voices Mei Lee’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. Directed by Shi and produced by Lindsey Collins, Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” releases March 11, 2022.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Marvel Studios' new animated series What If...? is coming in August

Disney+ has been quietly teasing its What If…? animated series for a while now, having released a quick teaser late last year that was fairly light on the wacky potential of Marvel’s What If brand. Today, though, Marvel Studios celebrated the long-awaited announcement of the show’s premiere date (August 11!) with an extended trailer that cuts right to the chase—and by “the chase” we mean good shit like Killmonger saving Tony Stark from the attack at the beginning of Iron Man, T’Challa leading the Guardians Of The Galaxy (and wearing a much cooler coat than Star-Lords, let’s be honest), what appears to be a Hawkeye Hulk (Hulkeye?), and, best of all, the arrival of Captain Peggy Carter. The idea, like the What If comics that the series is named after, is that these are alternate versions of the stories shown in the movies, presumably with easy hooks like “What if Peggy Carter got the super-soldier serum?” or “What if Hulkeye?”
TV Seriesthecheyennepost.com

Marvel Studios' What If...? | Official Trailer | Disney+

Enter the multiverse of unlimited possibilities. Marvel Studios' first animated series, What If...?, starts streaming August 11 with new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+. “What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.

