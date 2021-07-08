Disney+ Announces Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Premiere Date With New Poster & Trailer for Animated Series
On the cusp of Loki’s penultimate episode dropping yesterday, Disney+ finally announced the premiere date for Marvel Studio’s What If…? with a new trailer and series poster. According to the Disney+ presser, the animated series will bow on Wednesday, August 12, less than a month after Loki ends its season-one run on the streaming platform. Check out the brand new trailer below:television.mxdwn.com
