Underwater Noise Pollution Could Damage Crucial Ocean Plants

By Karen Kwon
Discover Mag
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeptune seagrass Posidonia oceanica lies underwater with natural sunlight in the Mediterranean Sea, France. (Credit: Damsea/Shutterstock) (Inside Science) — Under the Mediterranean Sea lie meadows of Posidonia oceanica, a native seagrass species. It might not look like it’s doing much -- just swaying back and forth with the current -- but seagrass absorbs carbon dioxide, emits oxygen, protects coasts from erosion and provides habitat for fish.

