Emily Skillings and John Yau: John Ashbery’s “Parallel Movement of the Hands: Five Unfinished Longer Works”
Editor/poet Emily Skillings and poet/critic John Yau speak about an iconic poet of the 21st century, John Ashbery, and his posthumous book, “Parallel Movement of the Hands: Five Unfinished Longer Works.” They discuss his influence on poetry, his knowledge of the craft of poetry, and his deep love for movies. Cinema gave Ashbery a world to live in; he adored Rinty, the dog known as Rin Tin Tin. Different from anyone who preceded him, thrilling and profound, the most playful writer who ever lived, Ashbery made incomprehension seem exciting, and he enjoyed playing the game called writing.www.kcrw.com
