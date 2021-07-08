Cancel
Euros may be behind rise in Covid infections in men

By Charlene Rodrigues
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

A new study by the Imperial College London has shown that the Euros could be behind an uptick in Covid-19 infections in men more than women during the past fortnight.

Based on home swab tests by more than 47,000 people – a React study has concluded that nearly .60 per cent of the population had the virus between 24 June and 5 July. This data suggests a four-fold increase compared to the study’s previous report , where only 0.15 per cent of people were infected as of 7 June.

“It could be that watching football is resulting in men having more social activity than usual,” the report’s author, Professor Steven Riley, said.

Other findings from the study show that more men tested positive compared to women. There was a “substantial increase” in Covid-19 infections among all age groups under 75 years, especially younger ages, 13-17 years and 18-24. The unvaccinated were more likely to be hit compared to those who had two doses of vaccine. Infections grew by at least fourfold in London. Black people were more susceptible to catching the virus compared to Caucasians.

Professor Paul Elliott, director of the React study from Imperial’s School of Public Health, said, “In spite of the successful rollout of the vaccination programme, we are still seeing rapid growth in infections, especially among younger people.”

“However, it is encouraging to see lower infection prevalence in people who have had both doses of a vaccine. It is therefore essential that as many people as possible take up both vaccine doses when offered.”

Britain has recorded more than 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the second-highest toll in Europe after Russia, and infections are rising due to the highly transmissible delta variant.

On Monday, Boris Johnson said Britain would have to “learn to live with this virus” as he outlined the final stages of the lockdown lifting roadmap. The government announced it is lifting restrictions on 19 July which means that people can get rid of their masks indoors, although people are advised to wear one where necessary. There will be no limits on social distancing or people gathering indoors, visiting arts venues or performances.

Leading doctors from the British Medical Association (BMA) have urged the government to keep some measures in place after 19 July.

The association warned that maintaining some protective measures was “crucial” to halt the spread of the coronavirus delta variant, which accounts for approximately 95 per cent of confirmed cases across the UK .

