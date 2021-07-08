Cancel
San Diego County prep athletes, coaches of year honored [The San Diego Union-Tribune]

Daily Republic
 13 days ago

With a sports season unlike any other finally complete, the Union-Tribune honors two athletes and two coaches as the best of the 2020-21 school year. Highlights: For 34 years, the San Diego Section girls triple jump record of 41-feet, 8 1/4-inches set by Mount Miguel’s Jackie Anderson withstood all challenges. But in the Division I championships at Del Norte High, Miller stood at the end of the runway with one last jump remaining. Waiting for the wind to be just right, she took off, hit the takeoff board perfectly and landed in territory she hadn’t approached. Miller watched over the shoulder of the official as her mark was measured at 42-feet, 3 1/2-inches — shattering Anderson’s record by 7 1/4 inches.

www.dailyrepublic.com

