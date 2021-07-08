Cancel
Fargo, ND

AG Ellison sues Google for antitrust violations over app store

By Anna Johnson
valleynewslive.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - MN Attorney General Ellison’s office sent out the following press release. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today joined a broad bipartisan coalition of 37 attorneys general in suing tech giant Google for alleged antitrust violations related to its app store, Google Play. In the lawsuit, filed in federal court in California, Attorney General Ellison and the coalition accuse Google of using its dominance to unfairly restrict competition with the Google Play Store, harming consumers by limiting choice and driving up app prices. The suit alleges that Google illegally requires all apps sold on the Google Play Store to use Google Billing to process in-app payments. Because Google takes a huge cut of payments made through Google Billing, Google is forcing app developers to pay this rate, raising prices for consumers and stifling innovation in app development.

