Nintendo Releases Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Trailer Ahead of Launch

As we are fast approaching the release date for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo of America has uploaded a new commercial looking at the game from a different angle. While many of us have played the original on the Wii console, this version comes complete with HD visuals, improved frame rate and some quality of life changes which should make the game an improvement over the original 2011 game. You’ll be able to effectively mute the occasionally irritating hints from Fi plus revamped controls and the ability to play with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is due out next Friday and you can expect our full review of the game soon.