Nintendo Releases Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Trailer Ahead of Launch

By Catherine Garvin
mxdwn.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenowned series The Legend of Zelda celebrates its 35 year anniversary in 2021 with the release of an HD remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. The series has 15 main games playable on various Nintendo consoles, and numerous spinoffs, and is incredibly popular, having sold over 127 million copies worldwide as of 2020. In 2019, Nintendo released its first remake of a Legend of Zelda game for the Switch with Link’s Awakening (originally released in 1993 for the Game Boy), which was incredibly successful with over 5.49 million copies sold worldwide. Skyward Sword was originally released in 2011 for the Wii, and is one of the lowest selling main Legend of Zelda games. The remaster will feature the same story, but will be overhauled to make the game more enjoyable for players.

games.mxdwn.com

