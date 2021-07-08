Cancel
NFL

Bears' Eddie Goldman Spotted Working Out Near Halas Hall

By Alex Shapiro
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH: Eddie Goldman spotted working out near Halas Hall originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The No. 1 thing every Bears fan wants to see is probably Justin Fields slinging touchdowns at some point this season. Behind that however, Bears fans probably want to see Eddie Goldman return to Halas Hall, looking as good as he did back in 2019 when he last played. Throughout the offseason, the Bears have maintained they’re confident that Goldman would return to the team after opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he didn’t report to mandatory minicamp last month, and Matt Nagy made it clear his absence wasn’t excused.

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

