Crowdfunding: xScreen portable display turns the xBox Series S into a gaming laptop (sans the battery)

When it comes to the latest generation of console platforms, we’ve seen Microsoft and Sony hit it out of the park. Consumers can’t get enough of these units as both companies are struggling to provide enough stock for retailers worldwide. For Microsoft, the company brought out two different types of consoles into the marketplace which are the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. While the Xbox Series X is far more powerful than the Xbox Series S, the Series S is no slouch. It can play all the latest Xbox titles and is quite small so taking it on the go to hook it up into a new television setup is rather easy.