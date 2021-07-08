OPINION/LETTER: Make Admiral Kalbfus Boulevard handicapped friendly
Make Admiral Kalbfus Boulevard handicapped friendly. While all the new sidewalks, bike lane, and repaving of Connell Highway are certainly nice to have improvements that were sorely needed, I would like to know when Newport is going to do something about fixing a potentially deadly situation that has existed for decades on Admiral Kalbfus Boulevard. I moved here in 1997 and it’s an issue that’s never been addressed in all this time. I would think that federal American Disability Act (ADA) requirements would have forced this issue to be resolved.www.newportri.com
