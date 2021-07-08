Soapbox: Now That It's On Xbox Game Pass, I've Finally Discovered The Joys Of Gang Beasts

UFC 4 (Xbox via EA Play) Tropico 6, the latest iteration of the famous management franchise that allows you to become a ruthless dictator or a pacifist statesman, will be made available to subscribers on all gaming platforms. Dragon Quest Builders 2, RPG set in a world made of blocks, was already available on Xbox and PC for several months and is preparing to finally arrive on the cloud. The fighting game based on mixed martial arts UFC 4, finally, will enter the Xbox catalog as part of the EA Play selection (both cloud gaming and EA Play for consoles are only accessible by subscribers to the Ultimate plan). Those just mentioned aren’t the only Xbox Game Pass games scheduled for July: Bloodroots (Cloud, Xbox, and PC), Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC), and The Medium (Cloud) will also arrive on day 15, while on 29 July is the turn of the Omno novelty. Remember in any case that in the middle of the month we will have to say goodbye to 3 games, namely Endless Space 2 (PC), Downwell (PC), and CrossCode (Cloud, Xbox, and PC).