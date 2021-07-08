Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Soapbox: Now That It's On Xbox Game Pass, I've Finally Discovered The Joys Of Gang Beasts

By Fraser Gilbert
purexbox.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that despite its incredible library, Xbox Game Pass has been somewhat starved of great party games throughout its lifespan thus far. The are notable exceptions like Overcooked! 2 and Golf With Your Friends, but with the addition of Gang Beasts, it feels like the service has very consciously bolstered its party game lineup.

www.purexbox.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#Game Mechanics#Soapbox#The Microsoft Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamescodelist.biz

Xbox Game Pass: the new games arriving today July 8th

UFC 4 (Xbox via EA Play) Tropico 6, the latest iteration of the famous management franchise that allows you to become a ruthless dictator or a pacifist statesman, will be made available to subscribers on all gaming platforms. Dragon Quest Builders 2, RPG set in a world made of blocks, was already available on Xbox and PC for several months and is preparing to finally arrive on the cloud. The fighting game based on mixed martial arts UFC 4, finally, will enter the Xbox catalog as part of the EA Play selection (both cloud gaming and EA Play for consoles are only accessible by subscribers to the Ultimate plan). Those just mentioned aren’t the only Xbox Game Pass games scheduled for July: Bloodroots (Cloud, Xbox, and PC), Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC), and The Medium (Cloud) will also arrive on day 15, while on 29 July is the turn of the Omno novelty. Remember in any case that in the middle of the month we will have to say goodbye to 3 games, namely Endless Space 2 (PC), Downwell (PC), and CrossCode (Cloud, Xbox, and PC).
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Game Pass Gems: Bug Fables Is One Of The Best RPGs On Xbox Right Now

When Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling joined Xbox Game Pass last week, we got stupidly excited. Some of us here have already played the game on our Nintendo Switches over the years, but now the ability to re-experience the game again, complete with better visuals and achievements? It's like a dream come true.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can get movie discounts this week

The Microsoft Movies and TV app is currently holding a sale, with up to 50% off select movies for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members until July 12th. Xbox Game Pass is a fantastic deal when it comes to games, plus there are all the added perks you get as an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber. Well, those perks are extending into the Microsoft Movies and TV app as well, at least until July 12th. The sale is offering up to 50% off select titles such as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Zombieland: Double Tap, Venom, Jumanji: The Next Level, and more.
Video GamesGamespot

New Xbox Game Pass Ad Features A PS4 Controller And Nickelback Joke

The Xbox Game Pass Twitter account continued its hijinks this week with a advertisement for the service featuring a PlayStation 4 controller and a joke about Nickelback. The ad in question shows a picture of a person playing Sea of Thieves with a DualShock 4 controller, along with an Xbox take on the Nickelback song "Photograph."
Video Gamescodelist.biz

Dark Souls 3 now at 60fps on Xbox Series X | S: FPS Boost for FromSoftware game

While waiting to be able to test the gameplay features of Elden Ring first hand, fans of FromSoftware productions can consider a leap into the recent past. To tease the players is a welcome announcement from the Microsoft home team. Through the Tweet that you find directly at the bottom of this news, the verdecrociato universe confirms that it has enabled the FPS Boost for Dark Souls III. As known, the Xbox Series X | S feature is able to increase the performance for titles of previous videogame generations. The FPS Boost, as you can guess from the name, specifically focuses its efforts on the framerate front, so as to retroactively offer a more fluid gaming experience.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Nier: Automata PC patch finally brings Steam release up to par with the Xbox Game Pass version

Nier: Automata on Steam is finally getting a patch that will bring it up to par with the other PC version of the game. The title was released on Steam with many issues, many of which were never addressed. However, Nier: Automata – Become as Gods Edition release on Xbox Game Pass for PC earlier this year and included a host of fixes that weren’t patched into the Steam version. Fortunately, those who have supported the PC version from launch will finally have some of their prayers answered.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

These 100+ Games All Have Free Trials On Xbox One, Series X, Series S

We don't know about you, but we sometimes come across games on the Microsoft Store with free trials that we weren't even aware of. Publishers typically announce these trials separately from Microsoft, so it's easy to miss them when they come along, even for major games and franchises. Admittedly, the Xbox Store doesn't display them well either.

Comments / 0

Community Policy