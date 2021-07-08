Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Shark Week themed donuts swimming into Sheetz

By Paul Rasmussen
Posted by 
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 14 days ago

Shark Week is almost here and to celebrate, Sheetz will be serving up a new treat that you can really sink your teeth into. Each store will only receive 6-12 donuts per day.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Swimming#Doughnut#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Georgetown, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Shark Week 2021: Sonic, Georgetown Cupcake and more offering shark-themed food

Shark Week is back from July 11 to July 18 and so are the fun, themed food. Here is a round-up of five tasty treats around Massachusetts. Acushnet Creamery is a family-owned and operated ice cream spot on Massachusetts’ South Coast. This Shark Week, they are offering a “Great White Shark” flavor that is available while supplies last. The flavor is made up of vanilla ice cream, topped with sea salt, red raspberry variegate and white chocolate.
Delaware StatePosted by
1808Delaware

Delaware’s Second Sheetz Opens This Week

The second Sheetz station and store in the Delaware area will open this Tuesday at 1851 Columbus Pike. The store joins one at 700 Sunbury Road that opened in April. Sheetz is a family-owned convenience store chain from Pennsylvania that sells custom food, beverages, and convenience store items. Nearly all, like the two Delaware locations, sell gasoline, and a few also have truck stop facilities.
Mason, OHWKRC

What Kings Island says about reports of seats flying off Orion

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Several Kings Island visitors thought they saw seats fly off of Orion during testing but a spokesperson said that is not what happened. Chad Showalter with Kings Island said Orion was temporarily closed on Tuesday for testing. "Part of the testing required the park to increase...
Michigan StateGovernment Technology

‘Kardashians’ Get Unemployment Thanks to Fraud in Michigan

(TNS) — No one questioned whether Kimberly Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were actual Michigan residents before they received thousands of dollars in Michigan unemployment benefits in May 2020. Kardashian, who filed May 13 from an address in Traverse City, received eight weeks of backdated unemployment pay — more than $7,000...
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Number 4 Sanctioned? Here are The Details

Stimulus Check, despite being despatched three times, is not enough. That is what the mindset of the Americans is right now. Recent development saw a countrywide claim for further Stimulus payments. In the middle of all these, news of a $1000 payment is doing the rounds. Many states in the US have decided to send these bonuses to teachers. Given below are the details.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

Do You Know What Purple Paint On A Fence Post Means in Maine?

Maine is one of several states in which purple paint on a fence post (or a stone or a tree) has a specific meaning. If you see it, turn around. Here's why. In Maine, purple paint means "no trespassing." Maine is one of 16 states to have the "purple paint law." The other states include Texas, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Idaho, Arkansas, Montana, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Kansas, and Indiana.
Portland, ORradiofacts.com

WHAT? New Book Says America’s Best Pizza is in Portland? Did They Skip Past Buffalo or NYC?

What an absolute INSULT to the word and concept that we call “Pizza” how do you conclude Portland, Oregon as having the BEST Pizza in America? A new story in Bloomberg says authors of a new book called Modernist Pizza by Nathan Myhrvold and Francisco Migoya made the call after eating 400 pizzas around the country. Their 1700 page book will hit on Oct 5 and they are convinced the best Pizza in the US is in Portland. I know people who have Bocce’s Pizza flown in all over the country each week from Buffalo.
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Pressure mounts for DeSantis in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing mounting pressure on the home front as he looks to cement his superstar status among Republicans nationally. Over the past week, COVID-19 infections have surged in Florida to the point that the state now accounts for about 1 in 5 new cases. The vaccination rate, meanwhile, has begun to level off. At the same time, Florida’s Gulf Coast is suffering from a particularly harsh bout of red tide, prompting local officials to call on the governor to declare a state of emergency.
Arizona Stateallaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Named Worst State to Live in 2021

Arizona is a land of rich history, world-renowned natural beauty and vast economic opportunity, but is it the best place to call home?. A recent report from CNBC says you’d be better off in any other state after ranking Arizona No. 1 in its list of worst places to live in 2021.
Utah StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Utah

Utah is known for its love of Mexican food. There are so many Mexican restaurants, though. Where can you find authentic ones? Although the Wasatch Front is home to dozens of Mexican restaurants, only a few cut. But which are worth the price?
Florida StatePosted by
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Gov. DeSantis Hits Out at Masks for the Vaccinated – Claiming It Will Stop People From Getting Their Shot

While at the same time selling anti-vaxx and anti-mask merchandise. Woman wearing maskPhoto by Flavio Gasperini on Unsplash. On July 21st Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke out against the potential return of mask mandates for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. His claim is that the message that this sends could discourage others from coming forward for their vaccination:
Morehead City, NCpahomepage.com

Every week is Shark Week for researchers in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Shark Week and with it brings fresh curiosity about sharks and other ocean creatures. For one group of coastal researchers, Shark Week is every week. “If you’ve spent any time in the water at all, you’ve probably been near a shark,” said Joel Fodrie,...
Posted by
WHQC HITS 96.1

This North Carolina Building Is A Finalist For 'America's Best Restroom'

A building in North Carolina has been named a finalist for "America's Best Restroom." The Pump House in Kannapolis, a stand-alone bathroom building, is one of 10 public restrooms in the country chosen as a finalist for the award, which is given out annually by Cintas. According to WRAL, any public restroom in the U.S. is eligible for the contest, which judges cleanliness, innovation, functionality, and unique design, among other factors, to determine the best restroom in America.
LifestylePosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Scuba Diving West Virginia’s Summersville Lake

Appalachia doesn’t seem like scuba central, but the guys at Sarge’s, a low-key, four-decade dive shop, will show you the best of what’s under West Virginia’s Summersville Lake. Being a scuba diver in West Virginia is like being a downhill skier in Oklahoma. Most of the time, your gear is...
Lewis County, WVWVNews

Hacker's Creek Pioneer Descendants serves Central West Virginia

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Though Hacker’s Creek Pioneer Descendants has an eye on the past, the organization is moving into the future, with an updated website and research tools to assist with genealogical searches that concentrate on the Central West Virginia region. Located in Horner in Lewis County, the...
Sciencecaswellmessenger.com

NC Aquariums Important Shark Research: Shark Week Connection

Fins up! It’s time to celebrate an animal that takes center stage in people’s imaginations but remains widely misunderstood. For decades, sharks have received a bad rap through myths and movies. Yet, the reality is that a healthy ocean depends on sharks, and more than 30 percent of all shark species are threatened with extinction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy