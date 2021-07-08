Shark Week themed donuts swimming into Sheetz

What an absolute INSULT to the word and concept that we call “Pizza” how do you conclude Portland, Oregon as having the BEST Pizza in America? A new story in Bloomberg says authors of a new book called Modernist Pizza by Nathan Myhrvold and Francisco Migoya made the call after eating 400 pizzas around the country. Their 1700 page book will hit on Oct 5 and they are convinced the best Pizza in the US is in Portland. I know people who have Bocce’s Pizza flown in all over the country each week from Buffalo.