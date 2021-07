MSNBC’s Joy Reid said Monday night she believes Fox News might want “to kill their own viewers.”. In conversation with CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert, she said, “It doesn’t make sense to me why the folks at that particular network — which I think we all know who we mean — would want to kill their own viewers. Their viewers are older. Their viewers are more susceptible to COVID and I don’t understand what the point is of killing them.”